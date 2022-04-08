Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 24,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,534,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,885,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 735,972 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 673,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

