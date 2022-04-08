St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,767 at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,408.50 ($18.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,439.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,533.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

