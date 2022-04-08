STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Shares of STAA opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after buying an additional 65,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,957,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

