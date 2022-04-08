STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

