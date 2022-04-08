Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 610 ($8.00) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 599.86 ($7.87).

LON STAN opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 522.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.73. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.45), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($91,108.72). Insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 over the last three months.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

