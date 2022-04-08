Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Standex International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Standex International by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

