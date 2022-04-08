Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

