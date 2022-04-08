State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 153 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.19 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

