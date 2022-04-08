State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC opened at $52.38 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

