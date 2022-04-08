State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

