State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,521 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,605,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 161,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.