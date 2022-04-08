State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,525 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

