State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

