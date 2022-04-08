Stephen Trundle Sells 5,305 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

