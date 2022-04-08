Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$14.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

