Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,969,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,625,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

