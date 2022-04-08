Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $1.95 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

