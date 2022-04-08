StockNews.com Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.
About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
