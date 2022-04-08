StockNews.com Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

