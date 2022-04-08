StockNews.com Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $419.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

