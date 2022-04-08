StockNews.com Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Shares of CANF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
