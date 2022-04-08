StockNews.com Lowers ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Hold

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ICFI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.