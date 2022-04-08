StockNews.com Lowers Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

