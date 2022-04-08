StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

AVNS stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

