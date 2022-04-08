StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.
AVNS stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
