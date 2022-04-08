Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.21. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $318,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

