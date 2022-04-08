Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Fortress Biotech worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 75.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

