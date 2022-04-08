Strs Ohio Has $123,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Navient were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.