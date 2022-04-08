Strs Ohio Has $180,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 204,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 125,841 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $857,082. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.