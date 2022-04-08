Strs Ohio Invests $166,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

