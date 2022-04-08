Strs Ohio Invests $171,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,910,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.