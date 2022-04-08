Strs Ohio Sells 3,100 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.