Strs Ohio Sells 5,100 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000.

PTCT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,123 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

