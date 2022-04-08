Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

