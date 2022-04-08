Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 9.1%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 54,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,289,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
