Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 9.1%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 54,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,289,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

