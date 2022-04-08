SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,883. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

