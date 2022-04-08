SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SunPower remains one of the most forward-integrated solar companies with leading market share and strong backlog. The recent extension of the investment tax credit (ITC) should benefit the company. The company continues to witness strong growth in residential and commercial markets. It expects that its new homes growth rate will exceed 40% over the next few years while its residential customer volume is expected grow by more than 35% in 2022 over 2021. SunPower appears to be well poised to capitalize on the favorable market trends in the battery storage market. However, the extension of the Trump-era tariffs on the import of solar energy equipment from China by the Biden administration poses risk for the company and may significantly reduce its competitive advantage. SunPower shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

