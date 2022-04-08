Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,545,289 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.