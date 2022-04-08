Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.58.

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$11.86. 245,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

