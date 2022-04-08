Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 182 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of SEK 204.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.55.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.