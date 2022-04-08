Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

