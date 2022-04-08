Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28. 81,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,788,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

