System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 8.5%

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $24.53. 336,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,731,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.