Taglich Brothers Weighs in on KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.05 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

In related news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

