Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 7.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 10,033,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,324,995. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $521.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

