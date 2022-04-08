Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.52. 10,033,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,324,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $521.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

