TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 44,716 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 81.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

