Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Shares of TMHC opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.
In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
