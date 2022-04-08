Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

