Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $243.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.