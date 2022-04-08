Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $243.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

