TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37.3 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 189.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TC Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

