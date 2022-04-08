TD Securities Cuts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of RCH traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$38.54 and a 52-week high of C$51.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. Research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,264.19. Insiders sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

