TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,000. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 127,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

